Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

HYDB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 43,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

