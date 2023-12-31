Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,477,000 after purchasing an additional 726,212 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

WELL traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $93.42.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

