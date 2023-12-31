Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,330 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

