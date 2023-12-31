Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $75.32. 271,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

