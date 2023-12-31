Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

DUK stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

