Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 3,286,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,509. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

