Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

