Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $70.12. 2,895,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,090. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

