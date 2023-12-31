Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.58. 1,499,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average of $124.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

