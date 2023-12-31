Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.57. 85,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,315. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.69 and a one year high of $221.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

