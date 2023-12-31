Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,811,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

