Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 144,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 162,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,034. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

