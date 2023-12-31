Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,538,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,574,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.