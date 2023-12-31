Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 1,376,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

