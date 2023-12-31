Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $84,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,129,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,046,520. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

