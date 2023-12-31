Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

BNL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 1,188,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

