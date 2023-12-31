Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,864,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 3,054,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Aroundtown Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
About Aroundtown
