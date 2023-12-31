Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,864,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 3,054,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.45 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

