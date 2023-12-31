Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ARTL stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

