Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

