Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.65) to GBX 480 ($6.10) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 500 ($6.35) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $284.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $213.03 and a 12 month high of $300.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.48). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

