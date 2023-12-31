Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 34.6% in December

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,726,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Up 0.5 %

Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.