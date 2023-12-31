ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in December

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

