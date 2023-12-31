Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 662 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

