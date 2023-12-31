Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

