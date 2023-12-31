Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

