Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

