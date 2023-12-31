Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $385.77 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $387.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

