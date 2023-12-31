Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $7.24 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,306 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

