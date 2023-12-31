Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

