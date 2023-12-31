Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $482,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.0 %

Novartis stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.