Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $151.98 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

