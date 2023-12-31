Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NKE stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

