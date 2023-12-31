Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $336,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

