Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,260 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 527,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.86 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.