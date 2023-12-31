Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

