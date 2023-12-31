Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

