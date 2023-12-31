Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,291 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 110,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 135,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 283,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

