Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 6,742 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

