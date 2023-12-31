Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. Corporate insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

