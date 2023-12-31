Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of AUBN remained flat at $21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.57. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

