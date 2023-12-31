AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 476,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $17.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,585.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,608.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,543.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

