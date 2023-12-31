Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.
Avacta Group Price Performance
AVCTF stock remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Friday. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.
Avacta Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avacta Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.