Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Avacta Group Price Performance

AVCTF stock remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Friday. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.