Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 23.1 %
Shares of AVTX stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 358,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $1,296.00.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($26.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($264.00) by $237.60. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -95.24 EPS for the current year.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
