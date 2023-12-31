Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 23.1 %

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 358,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $1,296.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($26.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($264.00) by $237.60. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -95.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

