Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ RNA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.