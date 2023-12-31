AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 98.3% in December

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 186,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
