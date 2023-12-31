Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BADFF remained flat at $30.81 on Friday. 1,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BADFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

