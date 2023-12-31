BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

BAESF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 5,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,256. BAE Systems has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

