Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,952,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 2,434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

