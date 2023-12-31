Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,952,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 2,434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.