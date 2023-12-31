Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 83.0% in December

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 165,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.07 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco de Chile by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

