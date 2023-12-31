Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,332,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 15,319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,273.7 days.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Up 1.7 %

BNDSF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

