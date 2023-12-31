Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,332,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 15,319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,273.7 days.
Banco de Sabadell Trading Up 1.7 %
BNDSF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
